Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS office in Mumbai today.
"We met RSS Chief after taking charge as CM and DCM. We have also met him in past, our government is formed on the ideology of Hindutva and we took his blessings for the same. We are taking forward the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray," said CM Eknath Shinde.
