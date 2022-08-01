e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office | ANI

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS office in Mumbai today.

"We met RSS Chief after taking charge as CM and DCM. We have also met him in past, our government is formed on the ideology of Hindutva and we took his blessings for the same. We are taking forward the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray," said CM Eknath Shinde.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sushila Devi bags silver medal in Judo 48kg final

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sushila Devi bags silver medal in Judo 48kg final

Sanjay Raut received 1.06 Cr from crime proceeds: ED

Sanjay Raut received 1.06 Cr from crime proceeds: ED

5G services in India to be launched by October, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

5G services in India to be launched by October, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4