Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 7

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 92.75 percent on Tuesday. The water level in the lakes was 97.97 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,42,485 million litres of water or 92.75 percent on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.97% with 14,17,931 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 14,15,978 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.75 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 91.78% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 95.54%, Upper Vaitarna has 80.57%, Bhatsa 94.26%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that moderate rainfall is likely in Mumbai.

IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places.

The IMD on Tuesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 4.41 mm, 5.16 mm and 5.51 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.48 metres is expected at 12.16 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 0.98 metres is likely to occur at 6.17 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

The IMD on Sunday said that several parts over south, west and north India are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next three days with the revival of the Southwest Monsoon.

It said enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread and isolated heavy to very heavy rains is very likely over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala the during next three days and reduce in intensity and distribution thereafter.

North Marathawada, north Madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan, Gujarat Region is likely to receive rainfall during September 7-9. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over north Konkan during September 7-8, central Maharashtra and Gujarat Region on September 8 and Telangana on September 7.

After recording deficient rainfall in August, the IMD has predicted above-normal precipitation in September. The rainfall deficit until August 31 was nine per cent. The deficiency until September 5 was nine per cent.

While issuing its forecast for September, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra on Wednesday said the shortfall recorded during August is likely to be compensated with excess rainfall in the current month.

