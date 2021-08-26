Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on August 26

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 88.18 percent on Thursday. The water level in the lakes was 94.90 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 12,76,285 million litres of water or 88.18 percent on Thursday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 94.90% with 13,73,477 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 13,92,607 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.26 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 85.67% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 95.92%, Upper Vaitarna has 75.76%, Bhatsa 87.64%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

Mumbai and adjoining areas witnessed cloudy skies and light rainfall on Wednesday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in city and suburbs.

The IMD on Thursday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 4.42 mm, 2.03 mm and 2.13 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.22 metres is expected at 2.20 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.03 metres is likely to occur at 8.25 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Wednesday recorded the maximum temperature at 31.8 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:03 AM IST