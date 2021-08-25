Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on August 25

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 87.96 percent on Wednesday. The water level in the lakes was 94.56 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 12,73,039 million litres of water or 87.96 percent as recorded on Wednesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 94.56% with 13,68,611 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 13,91,548 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.18 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 86.92% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 95.20%, Upper Vaitarna has 75.76%, Bhatsa 87.18%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

