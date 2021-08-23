Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on August 23

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 87.40 percent on Sunday. The water level in the lakes was 93.74 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 12,64,998 million litres of water or 87.40 percent on Sunday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 93.74% with 13,56,732 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 13,84,955 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.85 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 88.37% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 94.25%, Upper Vaitarna has 74.89%, Bhatsa 86.39%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

Water stock in Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, has increased since the revival of the monsoon over the last few days

Check detailed water level here:

After experiencing showers and pleasant weather for three days, Mumbaikars witnessed clear skies on Monday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 3.61 mm, 0.02 mm and 0.05 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.61 metres is expected at 12:43 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.03 metres is likely to occur at 6.52 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:38 PM IST