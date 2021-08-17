Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on August 17

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 83.22 percent on Tuesday. The water level in the lakes was 79.09 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 12,04,542 million litres of water or 83.22 percent on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.10 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 89.57% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 88.89%, Upper Vaitarna has 70.46%, Bhatsa 80.55%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells in isolated places on Tuesday.

The IMD on Tuesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 2.81 mm, 5.16 mm, and 2.76 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.25 metres is expected at 6.34 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.37 metres is likely to occur at 1.08 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, flooded water in the city finds it difficult to get into the seas. Low tide will help the floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter into the seas.

The IMD on Monday said that a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra over the next three to four days.

