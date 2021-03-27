Mumbai: Click here for list of COVID-19 vaccination centres

Maharashtra reported 36,902 new positive cases, 17,019 discharges and 112 deaths on Friday, as per the State Health Department.

With this, the total cases in the state surged to 26,37,735 including 2,82,451 active cases and 23,00,056 total recoveries. The death toll escalated to 53,907 including the new deaths.

Mumbai also reported 5513 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,85,628.

Meanwhile, the BMC has issued the list of vaccination centres that will come in operation soon. Check the list here: