Mumbai: Clerk in upper tehsildar office caught taking bribe

The brazen corruption prevailing in the land revenue department of Thane district was exposed yet again after a 38-year-old clerk attached to the office of upper tehsildar (Mira-Bhayandar) was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs.25, 000 from an applicant to carry out official land related documentation work.

According to the Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the complainant had approached the local revenue office for valid inclusions of the mane of his kin in the 7/12 extracts of the records related to a land in the village. However, the accused clerk (revenue assistant) who has been identified as- Bhushan Hanumant Ghorpade (38), demanded a bribe amounting Rs. 40,000 including Rs.25, 000 for his boss and Rs. 15,000 for himself, to get the work done. The amount was scaled down to Rs. 25,000 after negotiations.

The aggrieved complainant approached the ACB unit. After confirming the authenticity of the complaint, an ACB team led by Police Inspector- Manojkumar Prajapati laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting the bribe amount at around 7 pm on Wednesday.

While the accused was arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended 2018) the ACB team is conducting a detailed probe to ascertain the role of some higher-ups in the concerned office. Notably, the state revenue department has been earning notoriety by repeatedly clocking the maximum number of corruption cases every year as mediators play a crucial role in negotiating deals and accepting bribe money on the behest of public servants.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 07:10 PM IST