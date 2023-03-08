Attention Mumbaikars! Don’t spit or litter on streets as Clean-up Marshals are back

Representative image

The BMC is planning to bring back clean-up marshals to patrol Mumbai’s roads to maintain cleanliness. The marshals will have the earlier power of collecting fines from citizens for littering and spitting. The agencies providing marshals will be appointed before the monsoon season, sources in the BMC said. The squad was disbanded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For a few months during the pandemic lockdowns, clean-up marshals fined people for not wearing masks. After the restrictions were lifted and wearing masks was no longer compulsory, the civic body discontinued their services in March 2022.

'Swachhata Doot'

Meanwhile, the BMC also decided to appoint 5,000 ‘swachhata doot’ or cleanliness workers for the city. They will create awareness in societies for waste segregation at source and make people understand the need for cleanliness, but won’t have the power to collect fines.

For the marshals, a fresh process will be started to appoint new agencies. The BMC will appoint 24 contractors (one for each ward) and 30 marshals in each ward. The process will take two months, a senior civic official said.

The scheme to have marshals in every civic ward was introduced in 2007. However, it was discontinued in 2011, after receiving several complaints of corruption and extortion. It was revived in 2016 and the contract was renewed on a yearly basis. During two years of the pandemic, they had fined over 35 lakh citizens and collected ₹80 crore as penalty.