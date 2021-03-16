Mumbai: Classes 1 to 9 and 11 students appear for final examinations via online mode

The final examinations of Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 in the state-board schools have started via online mode. Schools said they are conducting examinations online in the oral and written format, where students are writing answers on physical answer papers from home and submitting the same offline at the school campuses.

Conducting the final examinations of Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 is a prerogative of state-board schools and junior colleges. Currently, schools have started conducting both viva-voce and theory final examinations via online mode.

Sr. Arockiammal Anthony, principal of St Stanislaus High School, Bandra west said, "We are conducting the final examinations of Classes 1 to 4 through the multiple choice question (MCQ) format via online mode. While, for Classes 5 to 9, we are conducting theory examinations, where students have to click on the link provided and access the question paper online."

Sr. Anthony added, "Once students access the question paper online, they have to keep their video camera on and write answers on a physical A4 size answer paper from their home under the online supervision of teachers and offline supervision of their parents. The entire examination is time-bound as the question paper link closes once the exam duration is completed."

Students or parents have to then physically submit these answer papers to schools. The principal of a Byculla school said, "We have kept boxes with division and class wise labels on the campus, where students can submit their answer papers. Students are unable to type long answers on the computer or smartphones, so we have directed them to write down the answers on a physical answer booklet and then submit the same."

Prashant Redij, secretary of Mumbai Association of Heads of Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools, said, "Though we are conducting the final examinations of Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 students via online mode, there are some students who do not have access to online facilities and are unable to appear for the exam. We can push and pass students till Class 8 but, what about students of Class 9 and 11 who are unable to appear for online final examinations?"