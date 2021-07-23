Mumbai: Classes 1-12 syllabus cut by 25% in state for 2021-22 academic year

In view of challenges faced by students and teachers in online education due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 has been reduced by 25 per cent for the academic year 2021-22. A government resolution in this regard was issued by the state school education department on Friday.

State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed the decision and said all concerned parties were consulted. The decision has been taken due to concerns that both schools and students are finding it difficult to complete the syllabus virtually, a senior education department official said.

The education department had reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent for Classes 1-12 for the academic year 2020-21 as well amid the first wave of the pandemic.