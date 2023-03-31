Mumbai: Class XII student held for threat to Akasa Air | Twitter/@AkasaAir

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Police Station on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old student for allegedly tagging Akasa Air on Twitter earlier this week and claiming that “your plane will go down”.

According to the police, as soon as Akasa Air’s social media team saw the tweet, it informed senior officials of the airline. The airline filed a complain with the police, who traced the call to Surat, Gujarat.

Police went to Surat and took the student, Lakshya Jain, into custody. The police said Jain is a student of Class XII and his father a businessman.

Student granted bail on surety of Rs 5,000

Jain was arrested and produced in court within 24 hours of his tweet, an official said. The student was again produced before a magistrate on Thursday, who granted him bail on a surety of Rs 5,000. The lawyer of the accused said his exams are about to begin.

According to an official, the accused told the police during interrogation that he did not think the matter would become serious and lead to his arrest.

When the police asked Jain if he knew what he had done, he said, “I know the meaning of it but I did not know that I would be arrested for the tweet.”