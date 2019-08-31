Mumbai: Class X boy dies at Nerul school

Mumbai: A 15-year-old boy died at a school at Nerul in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place at Pod­dar school in Seawoods local­ity.

Soumya Sanjay Bhatnagar, a Class X student, apparently had an epileptic fit near computer room at the school at 7.20 am and collapsed. He was rushed to DY Patil Hospital in Nerul where he was declared dead before arrival, a police official said.

Soumya was undergoing treatment for epilepsy and he had returned to the school after a gap of five days. The exact cause of death was not known as autopsy report was awaited.

A case of accidental death was registered at Seawoods police station and further probe was on, he said. Three weeks ago, a Class X girl had died after collapsing at Modern School in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.