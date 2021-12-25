Mumbai: Civil contractor loses Rs 2.90 L in lucky winner fraud

Beware if you get a call from an unknown person informing you that if you register on a newly launched website, you would be entitled for a lucky draw and could win exciting prizes. A 30-year-old civil contractor from Malad fell prey to this new cyber-crime modus operandi and ended up losing Rs 2.90 lakh.



According to the Kurar police, the complainant in the case is a resident of Malad (E). In March this year, the victim had received a phone call from an unknown person. The caller informed the victim that his company is launching a new website in India and ten lucky persons who would register themselves on the website would be entitled for lucky winner prizes.



"The caller claimed that in order to register on the website, the person would have to pay Rs 1499. The victim paid the money after filing an online form and was then informed that he had been successfully registered and he will be soon informed if he was among the lucky winners," said a police officer.



Two days later, the victim received a phone call from the executive of the company who informed that the victim has been selected as the second prize winner and his prize is a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. The victim was sent an email that confirmed that he had been selected as a lucky winner, police said.



"The victim was then induced to totally pay Rs 2.90 lakh under various pretexts such as RC Book expense, vehicle insurance, welcome bonus, GST, maintenance charges, income tax charges, etc. When the fraudsters kept demanding more money, the victim realised that he had been duped and approached the police," the officer said.



The police on December 20 had registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.



"We request citizens not to entertain such calls as fraudsters trick unsuspecting victims and induce them to pay money by giving lucrative offers and assurances. Citizens should be alert and lodge complaint with the police if they come across any such fraud," said another police officer.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 06:00 AM IST