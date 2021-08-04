Mumbai: Civic-run vax centres to allow 100% walk-ins

All civic-run vaccine centres will allow 100% walk-ins on Thursday. The civic body has received more than one lakh Covid vaccine doses on Wednesday afternoon through which the vaccination drive will be held for the next two days.

“We have received 57,000 doses of Covishield and 48,000 of Covaxin, which has been distributed to all centres. Meanwhile, beneficiaries can just walk into centres and take their jabs. Moreover, all centres will be administering vaccines on a 30:70 ratio, which means 30% for first dose and 70% second dose,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

Kakani added that are 314 Covid vaccine centres under the civic body, of which 270 will be functional.

Meanwhile, the civic body had to suspend the vaccination drive on Wednesday, owing to the shortage of doses. However, only private hospitals were administering vaccines.

Senior health officer said that the pace of vaccination should be increased. “They should vaccinate the maximum population at the earliest. The government should start campaigns and also make it compulsory for all to get vaccinated,” said the officer. He cautioned that vaccination does not guarantee that the person will not get infected. “We have seen that such people get mild symptoms and are manageable,” he said.