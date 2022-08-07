Mumbai: Civic hospital doctors save worker's life by surgically removing steel rod from chest | Photo: Pexels

The life of a 22-year-old worker was saved by a civic-run hospital in Bandra after he was seriously injured by a sharp blade that entered his chest after falling from a tree during labour work.

The youth was severely wounded when he fell from a tree and landed on a sharp blade of a fence which penetrated his chest. He was rushed to the civic-run Bhabha Municipal Hospital where he was treated.

Regarding the incident, BMC chief medical Superintendent, Vidya Thakur said, “The young worker climbed a tree while doing labour work in Bandra and unfortunately lost his balance and fell from the tree onto the fence below. A spear-shaped protective netting on the fence wall penetrated the young man's chest. Falling from a height, the young man also broke his ankle.”

“The incident took place on 26 July in the morning hours, and about a week of medical supervision, the worker has now been discharged from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery after two to three weeks of rest,” added the BMC official.

According to the doctors, "An X-ray examination was done before the surgery which found that the sharp point that penetrated near the chest of the injured person, fortunately, did not reach the lungs, so the lungs were not injured. However, one of the ribs was broken and the condition of the worker was critical as he was bleeding heavily."

After an hour long surgery, the blade was successfully removed and the patient was brought out of danger. “He youth’s body gave a good response to the treatment and after about a week of medical treatment and proper diet, he was sent home and has been advised to rest completely for two to three weeks,” said the medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Sanjay Patil.