Mumbai: Civic Engineer Transferred For Not Taking Permission Before Making Cricket Pitch At Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex

Assistant engineer of K-West ward Andheri has been transferred to another department for not taking permission before making a cricket pitch in Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex.

According to the officer, Somesh Shinde, Assistant Engineer of building and factory department had directed workers to dig up the open space at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex without taking NOC from the Garden department. When the Garden department came to know about the incident they initiated an inquiry.

Deputy Commissioner, Vishwas Shankarwar said to FPJ "Somesh Shinde has been transferred to another department. The Garden department had initiated the inquiry, when they came to know about a pitch being dug at the Sports complex. In their investigation it has been revealed that Somesh Shinde had directed to dig the pitch"

The sports complex is given on rent for the films and Tv serial shooting. officers have doubts that someone might have told Shinde to dig more pitches for them. The Shivaji Maharaj Sports complex has spread over 5000 sq. meter land and was kept ready from the year 2020 but is yet to be inaugurated.