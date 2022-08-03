Mumbai civic body steps up action against plastic ban defaulters (Representative Photo) |

Team from the BMC have visited more than 17,000 shops and dealers and seized 670 kg of banned plastic in a drive that started last month. The BMC has been taking action against shops and dealers, but is planning to focus on gatherings where there are more chances of plastic being used.

After the lockdown, the BMC once again started taking action through its drive against plastic on July 1. In the first phase, the civic body focused on shops and dealers using banned plastic.

A civic team from the markets, shops and establishments, and license departments has been frequently inspecting malls, supermarkets and shops. A total of 670 kg of plastic has been seized and Rs 8.80 lakh collected in fines till July 31.

Meanwhile, action was taken against 177 violators who were found using banned plastic. The civic team noticed in recent visits that banned plastic is being used at public events and gatherings.

“We are planning to visit halls and auditoriums. Prior to that, a letter will be sent to the caterers and event organisers at the ward level and we will instruct them to stop using banned plastic products,” said a civic official.

In 2018, the state government passed a law banning the use of single-use plastic. The civic body actively implemented the law back then, with the seizure of 1 lakh kg of plastic. Also, Rs 5,53,90,000 was collected in fines, which usually range between Rs 5,000-25,000 per violation. According to the law, violators could also be imprisoned for three months if required.