Mumbai civic body raises retirement age; medical teachers to protest, says MMTA secy

Teachers argue that if senior staff are given an extension, it will further delay the promotion prospects of those waiting

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
MMTA secretary Dr Rajendra Deokar | Twitter

The Municipal Medical Teachers Association (MMTA) has decided to protest after the BMC approved the proposal of increasing the retirement age of medical teachers from 62 to 64. This decision has led to frustration among all the medical teachers it will affect their promotions and it is a one-sided decision taken by the municipal commissioner.

Dr Ravindra Deokar, Secretary, MMTA said the decision is unacceptable, stating that the solution to the vacant positions is not age extension but time-bound promotions and recruitments through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. They argue that if senior staff are given an extension, it will further delay the promotion prospects of those waiting and that the attrition rate is highest among assistant professors as their career advancement is slow in civic colleges.

The MMTA claims that there have been prolonged stagnations of junior faculty for years, and the decision will only benefit a few senior faculty members. “Age extension of medical teachers is not an emergency decision. Only ten senior faculties, including the dean of LTMG Sion Hospital and Director of Major civic hospital, who were supposed to retire this year, will be benefited with the deicison," he said.

According to the MMTA, retirements wouldn't lead to loss of PG seats as associated professors can be promoted as additional professors who are accorded the same status and can admit as many PG students under them.

