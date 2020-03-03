Mumbai: Civic body garden cell to revamp Worli, Sion forts

Mumbai: Mumbaikars who have been eagerly waiting for the proposed sunset point at Bandra will have to wait longer, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has withheld the project.

BMC's garden cell has recently completed the beautification of the Bandra Fort Garden and Lands End Garden, which adjoins it. Both have been made more citizen-friendly by planting fresh grass and repairing the gardens' structures. Recreation facilities and sitting areas for senior citizens have been installed as well. Considering the panoramic view and the expansive shoreline, the civic body was supposed to make an elevated sunset viewpoint, from where Mumbaikars could enjoy the sunset of the western skyline.

However, following the gardens' beautification, the civic body has instructed the cell to carry out similar beautification work in the adjoining areas of the Worli and Sion fort.

Officers of the garden cell stated that after reviewing the beautification work of the Bandra garden, the civic body decided to implement the same in the two forts on a priority basis.

“The civic body has instructed the cell to beautify the adjoining areas of the forts. These are heritage structures and we are in the process of revamping them in order to build tourist attraction,” said an officer of the garden cell.

The initial layout plan has been approved by the municipal commissioner. "The standing committee members have floated some suggestions. We will be considering them before chalking the final layout,” the officer added. As both the forts offer an excellent view to the seafront, the cell is planning to create a promenade for Mumbaikars, where benches will be installed and grass will be planted. Besides offering recreational facilities, a gym apparatus may also also be installed.