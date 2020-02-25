Mumbai: Civic body alleged of ‘aiding’ constructions

“Despite bringing to the notice of the commissioner, illegal construction is going on in the area where he resides. Then what will be the situation in other areas of Mumbai can be gauged from this.

This shows how illegal encroaching is being promoted by few BMC officials and now I will raise this issue in the general body meeting,” said Raja.

When Free Press Journal spoke to BMC chief about this issue he said, “I have received a letter stating the illegal constructions in D ward.

I have already ordered the assistant commissioner to take action if found to be illegal. Illegal structures will be demolished and I will again check with the assistant commissioner of the ward.”

Details of the illegal construction, which the letter states are

1. National garage is constructed on the land reserved for open space.

2. Jobanputra Compound in Nana Chowk

3. Lamington Road

4. Illegal construction on the first floor parking lot of Aji Tower at Nepean sea road

5. Royal Opera House

6. Illegally constructed houses sold in Cristri apartment in Khetwadi

7. Illegal encroachment near Cumballa Hill.

8. Aaditya avenue at VP Road.

9. Refugee premises in Ishrat Chambers were occupied illegally and rooms constructed and were sold.

10. Illegal construction were made on the reserve of horse stable on Falkland Road