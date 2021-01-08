Mumbai civic body aims on crowd management during vaccine jabs at all centres

Mumbai: For hassle-free mass vaccination drive, the BMC is now planning to focus on the crowd management at all its vaccination centres in the city. If everything goes as per plan, the complete vaccination process will take 45 minutes per volunteer. Civic officials said the mock drill of the dry run was successful as there were no complications or loopholes. The BMC is well prepared for the vaccination drive which is likely to start by next week.

This decision comes after a dry run was conducted at the RN Cooper, Rajawadi hospital and BKC jumbo covid centres on Friday, where the healthcare workers from the hospitals and medical colleges had participated. “Today, we did not have any problems in the dry run. The Covin app created by the government was also running well. There was no shortage in the preparations that we had made, but for crowd management, we need to make some more robust arrangements so that we have to look into how to control it even if a little crowd is over,” said Dr Vidya Thakur, medical superintendent, Rajawadi Hospital.

There were 25 healthcare workers selected for this exercise at each centre and all had reached the vaccination centre around 10 am, following which the security guard checked their identity proofs, sterilised their hands, and checked their temperature before letting them in. The healthcare workers were sent to the waiting area, where a consultant helped them get familiar with the course. Following this, the receivers are being sent to different cubicles with some seven doctors. They get tokens for their respective vaccination rooms after proper examinations.

“We did not face any kind of problem in today's dry run. Neither technical problem nor manpower or lack of experience. The vaccinator has been well trained and we have realised that we have 15 units of vaccination, in such a way we can vaccinate 2500 people in a day,” said Dr Rajesh Dere, superintendent, BKC Jumbo Covid Care Centre.