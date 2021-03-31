Mumbai: CIU files chargesheet against Dilp Chhabria in DC Avanti cars case

The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch, recently, filed a chargesheet in alleged car financing and forgery scam in which they had arrested India's top car designer Dilip Chhabria.

In the chargesheet, the crime branch alleged that Chhabria was indulged in alleged malpractices in connivance with the officials of Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC), which provided him car loans. Many of the loans were already declared non performing assets by the NBFCs, said officials.

In the chargesheet, CIU has shown Chhabria's son Bonito as a wanted accused along with a top official of one of the NBFCs whose anticipatory bail plea is pending before the court. Chharbia was in jail since he was arrested on December 28 The chargesheet was filed days before the mandatory period of three months to file the chargesheet was over, added an official.

In its chargesheet, the police have claimed that Chhabria, posing as a customer, took multiple loans on his DC Avanti cars from multiple NBFCs, averaging Rs 42 lakh per car. In the last three years, Dilip Chhabria Designs Private Limited manufactured 127 DC Avanti cars. During the investigation, the CIU seized three DC Avanti cars along with 40 car engines from Chhabria's factory in Pune.

According to the police, Chhabria had also manufactured multiple DC Avanti cars with the same engine and chassis numbers. In order to secure multiple loans on individual cars, the cars were allegedly registered in multiple states as well, said the officials.

The fraud came to light on December 18 last year when the CIU officials seized a car from Colaba on the suspicion of running on bogus documents. During the verification, the car's papers were found to be genuine. The car was registered in Chennai. On further investigation, it was revealed that another car with the same engine and chassis number had been registered in Haryana as well.

Later, on the car owner's complaint, who is a Chennai-based businessman, the police registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy and arrested Chhabria. Over a week later, Chhabria was again arrested for allegedly duping comedian Kapil Sharma.