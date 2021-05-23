Mumbai: City’s slum areas witness drop in Covid cases in past 2 weeks

Amid the ongoing second wave, Covid-19 cases in the slum areas have recorded a major fall in the past two weeks. As per the latest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, there are only 69 slum areas marked as active Containment Zones (CZs).

As per the BMC data, recorded earlier on May 8, there were 102 CZs in Mumbai.

Presently, there are 17 CZs in R south (Kandivli) ward which is the highest in the city, followed by K East (Andheri East) ward with 15 CZs and M East (Govandi, Mankhurd) ward with 14 CZs. Meanwhile 13 municipal wards don't have a single slum area marked as containment zone.

Senior officials of the civic body have said that with the overall fall in cases in the city due to strict restrictions in place and measures implemented by the BMC, the case tally in the slums have started to fall too.

"Even though majority of the cases were being reported from high-rises, cases from slums recorded a rise after the second wave picked up, but with proactive measures and increased treatment and on the ground monitoring we were able to control the spread in slums," Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC told FPJ.

"Most of the cases in slums were reported from drivers and domestic helps who were employed in the high rises, as such cluster cases were not reported in slums," Kakani added.

Officials also maintained that even in congested slum areas like Worli Koliwada and Dharavi, cases were still not reported in clusters during the second wave, unlike how it was in the first wave.

"During the first wave, the slums were heavily affected, after cases started receding from slums, the buildings tend to become hotspots," said Mangala Gomare - executive officer - BMC public health.

"Slums like those in the Dharavi belt generally reported cases in single digit after the first wave. But during the second wave, even though cases were reported in large numbers, most of them were reported from the buildings," said an official.

"Slums remained less affected during the second wave, herd immunity could be a reason, even though it is not scientifically or medically proven," the official said.