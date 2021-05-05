Mumbai: City’s iconic museum goes in virtual mode this summer

Mumbai's 99-year-old iconic museum, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) adapts to the virtual zeitgeist amid the ongoing pandemic. Through the virtual tour of the children's museum at CSMVS will be made possible for the kids.

Exhibitions will be organised at the museum, besides trees in the museum yard can also be seen online. Throughout May, various halls of the museum will be introduced through lectures, workshops, art training, etc. that will be organised by the museum. This camp will go on till May 30.

The museum's exhibits can be viewed online every Wednesday, while the ‘Kashti Kinara’ exhibition will provide information on various types of boats and shipbuilding. Besides this Artworks from the Himalayan regions of India, Nepal and Bhutan will also be on the virtual display. As part of the Museums Tree Trail features a variety of trees in the museum's courtyard which he showcases online. This includes the century-old African Baobab tree. There are five Baobab trees in Mumbai, one of which is on the museum's campus.

The sculptures displayed in the museum, the objects made of stone, the story around these historical objects will be narrated for the children every Thursday. Children between the age group 3 to 14 can participate. Workshops on landscaping, Gond tribal art, doodles, natural colour making workshops will be held every Friday for children above 12 years of age. The ‘Animal Chronicles’ session, which will take place on Saturday, will teach children between the age group of 7 and 16 about the relationship between biodiversity, endangered species, animals and humans. The 'Backyard Biology' session on the conservation of animals, birds and insects living in human settlements will be held every Saturday. This session is for 8 to 12-year-olds. The museum's bird gallery can also be viewed online. There will also be storytelling sessions on Sundays for all children above 3 years of age.

It has been a difficult time not only for the patrons of the museum and art lover but also for those who work in galleries and museums. Last year the CSMVS officials had organised an adoption drive during the pandemic, under which patrons and sponsors could adopt an object or collection or a particular gallery of the museum for a period of time. That drive helped in keeping the conservation work ongoing. The virtual tour will surely cheer up students who have no online schools as their summer vacation has begun.