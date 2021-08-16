Mumbai: City's Covid-19 fatality rate remains at a constant 2.16 per cent

Mumbai, August 16: Despite the city witnessing a drop in the daily Covid-19 deaths, the overall covid fatality rate remains constant at the 2.16 per cent which is marginally higher than the state CFR which is 2.11 per cent.

According to the civic dashboard, 17 of the 24 BMC wards have the highest mortality rate, of which two wards have CFR more than 4 per cent, followed by three wards have 3.27 per cent of CFR and 12 wards have CFR above 2 per cent.

Officials from the Covid-19 Death Audit Committee said the weekly CFR has dropped to 1 to 1.5 per cent, but the overall CFR is still high due to several factors such as reconciliation of covid deaths. Secondly now also most of the covid deaths are reported from the eastern and western suburbs as they admit late to the hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, the civic body has directed all the hospitals and jumbo covid centres to follow 'Mission Save Lives' to curb the CFR below one per cent.



As per the BMC dashboard, B (Dongri) ward has covid fatality rate of 4.67 per cent, followed by C (Bhuleshwar) 4.26 per cent, G-South ward (Worli and Prabhadevi ) 3.27 per cent, S ward (Bhandup, Powai) 3.07 per cent, F -south (Sewree, Kalachowki, Lalbaugh, Parel) 3.26 per cent, E ward (Byculla, Mumbai Central) 2.81 per cent, G-North(Dadar, Mahim) 2.68 per cent, K East (Andheri, Vile parle East) 2.67 per cent, L ward (Kurla, Chembur) 2.61 per cent, H-East (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz) 2.58 per cent, M-west (Chembur, Tilak Nagar) 2.48 per cent, N ward (Ghatkopar, Asalpha) 2.44 per cent, M-east (Deonar, Govandi) 2.23 per cent, F-north (Matunga, Sion, Antophill) 2.28 per cent, R-north (Dahisar) 2.22 per cent, P-north (Malad) 2.15 per cent and R-south (Kandivali west) 2.03 per cent.



Dr Avinash Supe, head of the covid-19 death audit committee, said there will be no change in the overall covid fatality rate as after the reconciliation of deaths the CFR had increased and now cases and deaths have also dropped which is a good sign.

Moreover the weekly CFR has also dropped to 1 to 1.5 per cent and it has been constant and there is possibility it will reduce more in the coming days.

“We had switched to weekly data analysis, as opposed to looking at the cumulative numbers since April, a month after Mumbai reported its first Covid-19 death. Data analysed for the period of August 27-September 2 shows Mumbai’s mortality rate was 2.42 per cent, much lower than the city’s cumulative death rate of 5.19 per cent, with 1.48 lakh cases and around 7,724 deaths. The weekly mortality rate in July fluctuated between 4.9 per cent, 4.68 per cent and 4.3 per cent and now it has come down to 1 to 1.5 per cent,” he said.



Dr Supe further said it was now important to take into consideration the weekly mortality rate, instead of the cumulative mortality rate being looked at since April because the former gave an idea of the more immediate situation.

“In April, the death rates were high, the management and understanding of the disease were poor. But now patients are referred well, treatment protocols are in place and everybody has understood the disease. So, we look at the weekly mortality rate,” he said.

Dr Supe added that some parts of the city are witnessing more deaths due to which CFR is constant at 2.11 per cent. However there are 400 covid patients who are kept on a ventilator.



Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC said despite the overall CFR of Mumbai being 2.11 per cent, the daily CFR of the city has come down to 1 per cent. But as the base gets higher it will take time for the overall fatality rate to come down.

“There are many factors due to which Mumbai’s CFR is still high compared to the state. Of which unreported and home deaths are major factors resulting in an increase of CFR,” he said.



Senior health officials said most patients who lost their lives to coronavirus were not able to identify the symptoms, resulting in delayed hospitalisation.

“In the initial days, patients were not able to understand whether they had symptoms of corona or other illnesses. Most of them preferred to consult their local doctors or physicians. Subsequently, their condition deteriorated and they succumbed within 24 hours of being hospitalised,” he said.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 09:32 PM IST