Mumbai: City’s AQI improves from 'very poor' to moderate

Mumbai's Air Quality has improved to 'Moderate' from 'Poor' category in 24 hours. According to air quality monitor website, Iqair.com. The air quality of Mumbai stands at 176 on Saturday.

Earlier this week on Friday the AQI had breached the 300 mark. The cleanest air quality has been recorded at Bandra (53 AQI) while the worse quality has been recorded at Bandra Kurla Complex (177 AQI).

Meanwhile, weather experts stated the AQI will soon improve as soon as temparature starts to increase, next week onwards.

"A cyclonic formation is expected to form over the Vidarbha region around February 15, due to which humid winds may lead to formation of clouds which will eventually lead to further rise in temparature," Mahesh Palawat - vice president - Skymet Weathers told FPJ.