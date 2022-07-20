Mumbai: City witness slight surge in COVID-19 cases | File Photo

There has been a marginal rise in the daily covid-19 cases in Mumbai on Wednesday, with 290 new cases and one covid fatality being recorded in the last 24 hours, increasing the total covid count to 11,21,836, with 19,635 deaths till now.

Maharashtra also witnessed slight surge in covid cases in the last 24 hours, with 2,325 new cases and seven deaths being recorded on Wednesday, pushing its tally to 80,25,106, with 1,48,039 fatalities so far.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai said “I have observed that the recent covid positive patients are getting better in 48 to 72 hours. Nobody has required any remdesivir or immunotherapy. Patients are not having major complications. So, the good thing is that Vaccination has helped everyone."

"Even though the cases are rising they are all getting better with home medication. Gradually the intensity and severity of cold is coming down. Hence there is no need to panic. However, wearing masks and following all the COVID protocols, will help you to not fall sick. So, the only thing I would like to convey is please follow protocol even if the government has not made it mandatory," added Dr Manjusha.

Dr. Vasant Nagvekar, Co-director of Infectious Disease at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital said It is good to see the number of covid cases decline significantly. It was just a blip that we saw and it affected predominantly the population which had not suffered from covid during the third wave. There were sparse cases of reinfection but the number was very small.

“The decline in the number was probably due to herd immunity built up in the population. Looking bac, it appears that the people who became positive during the first wave were protected from delta but vice versa people who suffered from the first or second wave were not protected from the third wave and omicron and also not protected from the blip of omicron which we just went through,” he said.