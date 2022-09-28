Mumbai: City wakes up to heavy showers on Wednesday

Photo: File

As heavy showers soaked the western suburbs on Wednesday, the Andheri subway had to be shut for vehicular movement after being inundated up to two feet. In this month, so far, the city has received 557 mm rainfall which is more than 40 per cent as the average rainfall for September is 383.5 mm. Mumbai received 292 mm rainfall in June, 1,244 mm in July and 552 mm in August.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded was around 30.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 25 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature forecast for the next 24 hours is 31 degrees Celsius.

The total stock in the seven lakes, which supply water to the city, on Wednesday morning stood 14.27 lakh ML or 98.64 per cent of the requirement. For getting filled to the brim, the lake levels need 20,000 ML more.