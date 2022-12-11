Mumbai: City to get 5,000 cleanliness workers

Photo by BL SONI , |

Mumbai: For the city's upkeep, the BMC will appoint 5,000 'Swachhata Doot' or cleanliness workers and 1,200 recruits will be Covid warriors who were rendered jobless as the pandemic's curve flattened. Civic chief IS Chahal made the announcement on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. The political duo was present to launch the BMC's ambitious beautification programme.

Mr Chahal further said that these Covid warriors will be given the same pay as they used to get during the peak pandemic period. He said that 20,000 public toilets will be cleaned five times a day and budgetary provision will be made for the hygienic move under the beautification programme.

Building toilets along the highways, illuminating skywalks, appointing night marshals at every skywalk for the security of people are some of the other plans.

In the first phase of city beautification, 500 works have been planned and they're expected to be finished in the next two months. The second phase includes 1,200 projects spread over a timeframe of one year, said Mr Chahal, adding that efforts are also on to provide 147 lab tests cost-free to citizens.