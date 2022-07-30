Mumbai: City taximen postpone proposed strike

Mumbai updates: City taximen's union demands minimum taxi fare hike |

After assurance from the state transport officials, the Mumbai Taximen’s Union has decided to defer the strike proposed on August 1.

AL Quadros, the general secretary of the union, told the Free Press Journal that they received a written assurance from the transport department on Friday regarding a revision in taxi fare.

“A letter to the taxi and rickshaw unions of the city stated that the state transport department received their request letter regarding fare revision. Meeting of competent authorities will be organised shortly in this regard,” said Thampy Kurien, leader of the rickshaw union of Mumbai.

Confirming the development, a senior officer of the state transport department said, “The high power committee will soon meet to discuss their demands, including that of a fare hike.”