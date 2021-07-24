Mumbai: City student arranges COVID-19 vaccination drive for transgender community; raised Rs 2 lakh through corporate donations

Out of the total doses that were administered, 100 were sponsored by Sia with the amount of money she raised through donations. While 50 doses were jointly sponsored by welfare associations, Tweet Foundation and InHarmony.

"Our volunteers helped the beneficiaries with the registration process on the spot. Many of the members of the community were not really aware of the vaccination process and were apprehensive to take the dose. This drive has really helped them," said Anupama Easwaran of InHarmony.

Meanwhile, members of the community said that Saturday's drive was carried out smoothly.

"Many members were not very tech-savy as they were not really aware of the steps of getting the doses. Saturday's drive has been helpful as most of the members have to step out every day for their occupational needs," said a member.