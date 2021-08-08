Mumbai: City, state record drop in new Covid cases

The city recorded a marginal drop in new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with 323 new infections and nine fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count stands at 7,37,516, with 15,951 deaths. Moreover, the doubling rate has increased to 1,665 days, while the weekly growth rate dropped to 0.04%.

The state also witnessed a drop in daily cases on Sunday, with 5,508 new infections and 151 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours. The total cases is 63,53,328, with 1,33,996 fatalities so far. Moreover, the recovery rate has touched 96.71%, with 61,44,388 patients being discharged since the pandemic.

The state’s overall fatality rate stands at 2.1%. In the first wave, the fatality rate in the state was 2.7%. For every 100 positive cases, Maharashtra witnessed around three deaths. In the second wave, the fatality rate dropped to 0.71%.

“The caseload was tremendously high in the second wave. However, the fatalities were under control. This could be because of a variant that is more infectious, but less deadly,” said Dr. Pradip Awate, surveillance officer in the state’s Epidemic Control Department.

Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the state government on Covid-19 management, said the decline was due to the proactive steps taken by the state government. “We ramped up the number of tests and isolated patients, thus limiting the spread of the virus. Lockdown also played an important role in cutting down transmission rates and consequently interrupting surge of the virus,” said Salunkhe.