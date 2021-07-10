Mumbai: City, state record drop in Covid cases on Saturday

For the second consecutive day, the city witnessed a drop in the daily Covid cases on Saturday, with 504 new infections and 13 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count stands at 7,27,141 and the number of fatalities is 15,612. Meanwhile, the doubling rate has increased to 909 days from 892 days and the weekly growth rate dropped to 0.07%.

The state also witnessed a slight drop in Covid cases on Saturday, with 8,296 new infections and 171 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases are 61,49,264 and fatalities are 1,25,528. Moreover, the active cases have dropped to 1.14 lakh across the state.

Advisor to the state government on Covid management, Dr. Subhash Salunkhe said that the decline in cases was due to the proactive steps taken by the state.

“We ramped up the number of tests and isolated patients. This helped in curtailing the spread of the virus. Lockdown also played an important role in cutting down transmission rates and consequently interrupting the surge,” said Salunkhe.

After cases of Delta-plus variants were reported, the state imposed stricter norms by reducing the five-level relaxation plan to three. A notification on this was issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte on June 25. “By doing away with five-level relaxation plan, we were expecting the number of daily cases will go down further. However, that is not the case. This indicates that the existing restrictions are not being implemented strictly,” said a senior official from the state health department.