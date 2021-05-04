Mumbai: City sees slight rise in COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra, on Tuesday, witnessed a slight rise in its daily COVID-19 cases. 51,880 new infections and 891 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its respective tallies to 48,22,902 and 71,742. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has increased to 85 per cent. 41,07,092 patients have recovered since the virus outbreak in March, 2020.

Mumbai reported less than 3,000 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Tuesday. 2,554 new cases and 62 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The corresponding counts now stand at 6,61,420 and 13,470 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has also touched 90 per cent. 5,240 patients have recovered across the city on Tuesday, taking the total recovery count to 5,94,859 till now.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said the restrictions have helped them curb the cases in the city. The daily cases have dropped drastically from 9,000 in April to below 3,000 now. Moreover, they are also well prepared to handle the third wave in the city. There are several models that suggest a third wave might come between July and September 2021.

“Cases have not reduced due to the drop in testing. It is an effort taken by everyone to fight against the virus. We need to understand that these are just predictions and there is no surety about the third wave. However, we need to be prepared to handle it. Hence, we are constantly ramping up our health infrastructure,” he said.