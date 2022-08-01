Mumbai: City sees rise in vasectomy from Jan 2021; BMC counsels men

Representative Image |

Mumbai: There has been a rise in the number of men undergoing vasectomy in April and May this year compared to 2021.

According to a Right To Information (RTI) filed by activist Chetan Kothari, 61 men underwent vasectomy between January 2021 to March 2022, which increased to 53 in two months (April and May this year).

Earlier in March, The Free Press Journal reported a decline in vasectomy for which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would counsel men about permanent sterilisation and accompany their wives for routine antenatal screening.

Officials have attributed that the civic body is playing a major role in creating awareness related to sterilisation.

Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive Health Officer, said there is a rise in the number of men undergoing vasectomy compared to last year. Moreover, there will be a rise in numbers as BMC has been explaining the importance of vasectomy through counselling.

“We provide incentives of Rs 1,500 if men undergo vasectomy due to which there has been a rise in numbers. We will be creating more awareness so that misconceptions about vasectomy amongst men are busted,” she said.

Senior medical health officer said they are trying to organise as many awareness campaigns as possible for these sterilisation processes so that more people come forward.

The campaign aims to intensify awareness and educate men about the benefits and bust myths about vasectomy. Sterilisation is one of the better options among all the family planning measures.

“We will be counselling men. We have directed maternity and antenatal homes to clear any myths or doubts,” he said.

Senior gynaecologist Dr Rajashree Katke said there is a need to encourage men toward sterilisation. Only then will they come forward. Moreover, women who suffer from health ailments like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac problems, and other health issues must not take risks. Men should be encouraged to take the lead.

“It is a great move taken by the civic body which will benefit men in the future. Men have numerous myths related to sterilisation which can be tackled only through awareness. Also, emphasis must be given to creating more awareness among women,” she said.