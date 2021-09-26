Mumbai: City sees marginal rise in Covid-19 cases

Mumbai witnessed a marginal rise in the daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 454 new infections and five deaths in 24 hours. The total tally stands at 7,40,761 infections and 16,079 fatalities. Meanwhile, the doubling rate has risen to 1,195 days from 1,187 days within a day, while the weekly growth rate remains constant at 0.06 per cent.

Maharashtra witnessed a drop in daily cases on Saturday, with 3,276 new infections and 58 deaths in 24 hours, pushing the tally to 65,41,119 with 1,38,834 fatalities.

According to BMC officials, the city is in a much better position than what was anticipated owing to the fear of Covid-19. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We are in a better position but not in the safe zone. The period till October 5 is crucial, considering that Ganpati festival has recently ended.”

Dr Subhash Salunke, former advisor to the state government on Covid-19, said that a spurt could be witnessed between October 1 and October 10. “Though major parts of the state have developed immunity against the virus, which was seen in the recent sero survey in Mumbai, the risk surge is still being witnessed. Many districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha have developed herd immunity,” he said.

Senior health experts from the civic health department said the next two weeks will determine whether there is any spurt owing to the crowding during Ganesh festival. “As the Delta strain transmits rapidly, the early trends are seen in the first few days of the festival. It is a good sign that there is no rise in the number of cases. Yet we will have to wait for two more weeks,” he said.

