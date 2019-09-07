Mumbai: City road widening demolitions stayed

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court has stayed until further order the demolition of huts by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for a road widening project. Ordering a status quo as it exists today, the bench of Justices Navin Sinha and BR Gavai on Friday issued a notice to the corporation on the petition of Izharul Haque Siddique and others.

They had approached the apex court in an appeal against the Bombay High Court dismissing their petition on July 23, while upholding the trial court's findings and denying the ad-interim relief granted earlier. Siddique's case is that they are not trespassers as they were issued the letters of allotment of an alternate site in Ghatkopar. But the corporation's stand is that these letters are forged and fabricated as they were not signed by the concerned assistant commissioner nor were they given the premises’ possession.