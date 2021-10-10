Mumbai: City reports 523 Covid cases

Mumbai on Saturday reported 523 new cases of coronavirus, with this the overall case tally of the city has now climbed to 7,47,305. This is for the second day in a row that the city recorded over 500 cases, after recording over 600 cases on October 7.

Along with this the city also registered three deaths due to covid19 during the same period, with this the overall fatality toll in the city mounted to 16,152. "All three deceased were over 60 years of age and had comorbidities," revealed the report released by the public health department of BMC.

Total 498 people recovered and were discharged on Sunday. As of Sunday, the recovery rate of the city stands at 97 per cent. Mumbai has so far recorded 7,23,606 recovery and discharges. The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases from October 2 to October 8 is 0.06 per cent, while the doubling rate is 1,091 days.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a total of 2,486 new cases on Sunday and 44 deaths due to covid 19. The states overall recovery rate stands at 97.32%. As of Sunday, the state has 32,006 active cases.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:00 AM IST