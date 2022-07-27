e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: City reports 283 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
Mumbai: City reports 283 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai reported 283 COVID-19 cases today, taking the overall tally to 1,123,634.

2 deaths were also reported in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 283

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 288

Total Recovered Pts. - 11,02,190

Overall Recovery Rate - 98%

Total Active Pts. - 1,798

Doubling Rate - 3,114 Days

Growth Rate (20th July - 26th July)- 0.022%

