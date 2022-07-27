Mumbai: City reports 283 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Mumbai reported 283 COVID-19 cases today, taking the overall tally to 1,123,634.
2 deaths were also reported in the city.
Check the other numbers here:
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 283
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 288
Total Recovered Pts. - 11,02,190
Overall Recovery Rate - 98%
Total Active Pts. - 1,798
Doubling Rate - 3,114 Days
Growth Rate (20th July - 26th July)- 0.022%
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)