Mumbai: City reports 27 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate at 98 percent

Mumbai today reported 27 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,37,686.

A total of 44 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 18,821 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.004%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:18 PM IST