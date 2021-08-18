Mumbai: City reports 20.53% drop in Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

Maharashtra and Mumbai witnessed a 25 per cent and 20.53 per cent drop in Covid-19 cases against the last month, respectively. Officials believe that the situation has been improving. However, they warned that there is no guarantee it would remain the same.

According to the state Health Department, Maharashtra reported 2,50,682 cases between June 18 and July 17. It dropped drastically to 1,87,023 between July 18 and August 17. Similarly, as per the BMC data, Mumbai recorded 10,566 cases June 18 and July 17. The following month (between July 18 and August 17), it dropped to 8,555 cases.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said the virulence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has reduced and is seen in the drop in cases. However, people must continue following the Covid-19 protocols. “We cannot forget there was a spike in the cases in February, which was brought under control with restrictions. Moreover, citizens have become aware about taking all the necessary precautions,” he said. “We only urge citizens to follow the protocols strictly so that the trend continues downward. Currently, 87 per cent of the active cases are asymptomatic. Only 2-3 per cent are critical and need to be hospitalised,” Kakani added.

All Covid-19 hospitals have been directed to follow Mission Save Lives. “Every death is unfortunate. However, if we see the overall picture, the daily death rate is still under 0.6. Even our overall case fatality rate, which was 5 in October-November, 2020, has dropped to 2.1,” said Kakani.

Dr Mala Kaneria, consultant, department of infectious diseases, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, said they were close to the baseline of the second wave since May end. However, there was a thick tail, possibly due to the excessive cases being reported from Kerala and some northeastern states. Now, finally, the second wave seems to have ebbed. It could be due to the natural pattern observed in a pandemic and the effect of vaccination to some extent. “Now that most restrictions have been lifted, the next two weeks are crucial. There may be a spike in cases. After the first wave too, the unlocking of local trains for the public expedited the second wave,” she said.

Dr Kaneria further said it remains to be seen whether there is a spike in cases and whether the vaccines live up to their promise of preventing severe infections and hospitalisations. “Undoubtedly, people must exercise utmost caution and get vaccinated if we are to delay and diminish the effects of the impending third wave,” she added.

