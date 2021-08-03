Mumbai: City records season’s rainfall in two months

From June 1 to July 31, the city received 2,087.2 mm rainfall. This is 94.6 per cent of the monsoon long-period average of 2,205 mm rain, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Of this, 961.4 mm was recorded in June, which is also more than the monthly (June) normal of 505 mm.

In July, the city received 1,125.9 mm rainfall. This is the fourth consecutive year in which July rains have crossed the 1,000 mm mark, as against the monthly (July) normal of 827 mm, as per the IMD. The city’s July rainfall this year was 37 per cent in excess of the monthly normal or long-period average, as per data from the IMD’s Santacruz observatory.

Though the intensity of rains in the city and adjoining areas started to subside after July 21, the week prior to that the city had witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, which led to more than 500 mm of rain over the city.

In the week starting July 15, the city received 689.9 mm rain, which is 251 per cent in excess of the weekly normal for the same period (196.7 mm).

As of August 3, the total rainfall recorded since June 1 at the Santacruz observatory is 2,101.0 mm, whereas the total rainfall recorded at the Colaba observatory during the same period is 1,529.4 mm.

As the season enters its third month, weathermen have hinted that the financial capital is likely to see a drier start to August due to the lack of typical synoptic features that drive precipitation. Mumbai has been placed under a green alert by the IMD till at least August 5.

Meanwhile, the lake levels have increased to 77.79 per cent of the total required water stock. According to the BMC data, as of August 3, all seven lakes had 11,19,815 million litres against the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres (water required for the annual supply to Mumbai). The water stock last year during the same time stood at 34.70 per cent.