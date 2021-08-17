Mumbai: City records lowest single-day fatality count since April 15

Advertisement

Two people succumbed to Covid-19 virus in the city on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 15,994.

This is the lowest single-day fatality count reported since April 15, 2020, when two deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the city reported 198 new infections in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 7,39,274. The doubling rate has touched 1,986 days, while the weekly growth rate is constant at 0.04 per cent.

The state witnessed a slight surge in the daily Covid cases on Tuesday, with 4,408 new infections and 116 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count is 64,01,213, with 1,35,255 deaths.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:26 PM IST