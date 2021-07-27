Mumbai: City records lowest single day Covid death count

The city reported its lowest single day Covid death count on Tuesday, with five people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll stands at 15,789. It is the lowest number of deaths recorded since March 16.

Meanwhile, a day after recording the lowest single-day cases, there was spurt in cases on Tuesday. The city reported 343 new infections and five fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 7,34,761. Moreover, the recovery rate touched 97%, with 7,11,415 recoveries.

The state also witnessed a surge in cases on Tuesday, with 6,258 new infections and 254 fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 62,76,057, with 1,31,859 deaths so far.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that the second wave is under control at the moment as most cases are scattered, and there is no cluster developing anywhere in the city. “The drop in cases could be an indicator that the “thick tail” of Maharashtra is reducing. But there can also be a ‘monsoon masking’ of cases. With rains and floods, fewer people are being tested,” he added.

Senior health officials said that now the onus on the local citizens to adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. “The virus may be mutating but citizens need to learn to live with it. For this, citizens need to wear masks, observe social distance and take all steps to prevent its transmission. In addition, vaccination should speed up,” said a doctor.