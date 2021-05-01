Mumbai: City records less than 4k cases for second day in a row

Mumbai continued to record less than 4,000 cases for the second day in a row. On Saturday, the city recorded, 3,908 positive cases and total 5,900 patients were discharged, while 90 patients succumbed to COVID-19.

Total 37,607 tests were conducted on Saturday and the recovery rate also increased to 89 percent. The growth rate of Mumbai has also fallen to 0.10 percent in just 24 hours and presently the overall growth rate in Mumbai stands around at 0.70 percent and the rate of doubling in Mumbai is around 96

Meanwhile, total 63,282 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday and 61,326 patients were discharged, alongside this, total 802 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Saturday and fatality rate of the state stands at 1.49 percent.

The total case tally in Maharashtra stood at 46.65 lakh and there are total 6.63 lakh active cases in Maharashtra.

Civic health officials have said that due to the ongoing lockdown, the case tally has fallen in Mumbai in the past one week by a significant margin and now that the lockdown has been extended, the trend for the next few days will be very important.

On Saturday, total 992 beneficiaries between age group - 18-44 years were inoculated with Covishield dose. Due to limited stock, only five civic run facilities were operational on Saturday. Even though vaccination for those above 45 years of age was suspended, the HN Reliance hospital vaccinated 395 beneficiaries of 45 plus years of age on Saturday.

"On Sunday we have set up a target of vaccinating 2,500 beneficiaries in five of our facilities. We have received 20 thousand doses to vaccinate the 18-44 group and gradually we will expand the daily target," said Suresh Kakani - additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC.

On Sunday five BMC operated vaccination centres namely - BYL Nair hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, BKC Jumbo facility, Cooper Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital will remain active for vaccination of 18-44 year old benificiaries.