Mumbai: City records 51% drop in Covid vaccination drive

While the number of active cases are on the decline, the number of people being vaccinated across the city dropped by 51% in the last 24 hours.

According to the BMC data, 52,456 were vaccinated on Tuesday as compared to 1,06,904 who were vaccinated at the 401 vaccine centres on Monday. Officials have attributed this drop to the shortage in vaccine stock.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We have limited vaccine stock due to which few beneficiaries will be vaccinated at the Covid vaccine centres.”

Head of BMC’s public health department, Dr. Mangala Gomare, said, “We have to administered 18 million doses to those in the 18 to 45 age group. We want to vaccinate them at the earliest, but it all depends on how the supply is. We have been demanding maximum doses for Mumbai, and are hoping the supply will be smooth in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, over 600,000 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated.