Mumbai: City records 46% drop in vaccination turnout

The city recorded a 46% drop in vaccine turnout at its various centres on Tuesday. As per the data received from the BMC, 97,846 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, as compared to 1.80 lakh who were administered the jab on Monday. Of the total vaccinated, 58,307 beneficiaries were between 18 to 44 years of age, followed by 28,820 in the age group of 45 to 59 years and 9,435 in the over 60 years bracket.

Additional civic chief Suresh Kakani said, “Vaccination across all age groups will be conducted at all centres to ensure there is no crowding. We had initially thought to designate centres based on the age groups, but this may result in overcrowding.”

According to BMC officials, if there is crowding at centres, they will develop a mechanism to control the same. “We have vaccine stock that will last for around two to three days. Every vaccination centre is given 200 to 300 vaccine doses as per the demand,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, state immunisation officer Dr. D N Patil said it all depends on the doses received from the central government. “We have the necessary infrastructure and planning in place. Our drive depends on the number of doses supplied by the central government,” said Dr Patil.