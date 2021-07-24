Mumbai: City records 413 cases on Saturday

After recording less than 400 cases for two consecutive days, the city reported 413 fresh Covid cases on Saturday. Also, nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 611 patients were discharged on Saturday. As many as 35,021 tests were conducted and the positivity stood at 1.17%.

According to senior civic officials, now that the positivity rate has dropped below 1.5%, the BMC is thinking of allowing more relaxations.

“Some restrictions may be relaxed for those who are fully vaccinated. A decision on this may be taken in the coming week as the positivity rate has dropped below 2%, which is a good sign,” said a senior civic official.

“In the first half of July, the daily cases reported varied between 500 and 600. However, it has now dropped further, still people should not let their guard down and must continue to adhere by the Covid protocols,” the official said.

Currently, there are 5,799 active cases in the city and the overall recovery rate stands at 97%.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra a total of 6,269 cases were reported and 7,332 patients were discharged. As many as 224 deaths were reported on Saturday and the fatality rate stood at 2.1%.