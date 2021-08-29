Mumbai: City records 388 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

Mumbai recorded 388 new Covid-19 infections and reported four deaths on Saturday. A total of 288 patients were discharged and the positivity rate of the city stood at 1.03 per cent. In 24 hours, 37,335 tests were conducted.

“We are studying the figures closely and considering the easing of restrictions as the infection rate has not been very high. The next one month is important as we have the festival season round the corner,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC.

Kakani said, “The situation in Mumbai is stable as of now and we have started making preparations to fight a possible third wave.”

At present, there are 2,974 active cases in Mumbai and the overall growth rate is 0.04 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,831 new cases were reported and a total of 4,455 patients were discharged in Maharashtra on Saturday. The recovery rate in the state is 97 per cent and 126 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Saturday.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:47 AM IST